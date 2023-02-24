Sonu Nigam Scuffle Case: Mumbai Police Not Able To Summon Swapnil Phaterpekar

Mumbai Police was unable to summon Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, accused of manhandling Sonu Nigam and his friend at the singer's Chembur concert, as he is not present in the city anymore. Swapnil is said to be the son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

When an officer went to summon MLA's son at his home to record his statement, he was told that Swapnil is not in Mumbai. The CCTV footage and mobile clips that initially captured the entire incident are all being examined by the police. Statements of 5–10 witnesses in the case have been recorded.

Sonu Nigam attacked at his Mumbai concert

Sonu Nigam was allegedly tackled by Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar as he was exiting the stage after his concert in Chembur. When Nigam’s associates, Rabbani and Hari tried to guard the singer, the accused allegedly pushed the duo and they sustained injuries, police say.

Subsequently, the 49-year-old playback singer arrived at the Chembur Police Station to lodge a complaint following the attack. DCP Zone 6 Hemrajsingh Rajput said, "As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident did not seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by accused maybe due to intention of having photo."

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police.

Recalling the incident, Sonu Nigam stated, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man, Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle."