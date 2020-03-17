Sonu Nigam To Not Sell Land In Karjat Because Of Future Plans To Pursue Farming Instead?

Sonu Nigam is a very popular singer in the Indian film industry. He has won numerous accolades for his work in Bollywood and is also known to have sung various tracks in regional language cinemas. Recently he made it to headlines because of his a piece of land that he owns in the Karjat area of Maharashtra.

Reports about Sonu Nigam selling his land in Karjat are false- a source

For quite some time now, there have been reports in the media that singer Sonu Nigam was looking to sell the piece of land he owns in the Karjat region of Maharashtra. Following which it was also reported that the Indian Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) had barred him from selling it.

But recently a leading media portal has reported that according to a source close to the singer, the reports that had been doing the rounds on the internet were inaccurate and false. The source further added that Sonu Nigam does not bear the intention to sell, move or dispose of the property he owns in Karjat.

Sonu Nigam has different plans for his land in Karjat

Apart from this, reports also shared that the singer would use the land for "future farming purposes."

It was reportedly stated to Mumbai Mirror that Sonu had bought the land from Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) that is currently facing an alleged crisis. All of these stories are, however, untrue.

Sonu reportedly has a farmhouse near the acquired land and it is desirable to use the land for agricultural purposes because the farming is close to his heart.

“SEBI’s directive is a generic one but some reports about him selling the property have been misleading and hence caught him unaware.”

