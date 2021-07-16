Sonu Sood Airlifts Patient To Hyderabad For Lung Transplant Surgery, Shares Video

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been a ‘superhero' for the common people ever since the pandemic struck the country, has become a household name. Recently, the actor airlifted a patient named Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an air ambulance. On July 15, Sonu took to Twitter and shared a video of the patient being airlifted for his lung transplant surgery at the Yashoda Hospital in the city.

The Simmba actor though his post informed that the patient Hitesh has been fighting COVID since April. He further appealed to people to send prayers to get Sharma back hale and hearty. “Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. @SoodFoundation(sic),” Sonu Sood wrote.

Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. 🙏 @SoodFoundation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VcXdsk4Gg3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 15, 2021

This is not the first time that the actor has airlifted a patient for treatment. Earlier, he arranged an air ambulance for a 25-year-old critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment. The patient Bharti is the daughter of a retired railway officer, and she had reportedly lost almost 85 to 90 per cent of her lungs owing to Covid-19. Sonu initially helped in shifting her to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors then suggested she needed a lung transplant. Unfortunately, Bharti could not survive and passed away in May. The actor had even penned a note while mourning the loss. “Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest In Power My Dear Bharti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though I never met you, you'll always hold a very special place in my Heart. My condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. life is genuinely unfair at times. "will miss you Bharti (sic),” he wrote then.



