Sonu Sood Alerts Netizens About Fake 'Sonu Sood Foundation'; Asks To Report To The Police

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping people who are suffering from COVID-19. He has used the power of social media to send oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc to the people in need. Recently, he took to his Instagram story to let his fans know that there are fake organisations/charities that are asking people to donate using his name. He shared a picture of the same on his Instagram story and wrote, "Please beware and report to your nearest police station", while marking the picture as "Fake". Check it out.

Sonu Sood asks people to beware of fake charity/foundation

(Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood's Instagram)

A look at Sonu Sood's Instagram

The actor has been sharing details about his charity and foundation on his social media. Earlier, he shared a video talking about how people lost their lives due to the shortage of oxygen cylinders. He addressed that the capital city, Delhi has been suffering a lot which is why he is setting up a helpline and has sent oxygen concentrators to the city. He asked the people in need to just call the number and all of the requirements will be fulfilled by his team. Watch the video.

A week ago, the actor shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram. In the tweet, he wrote, "Yesterday I got close to 41660 requests. We try our best to reach out to all. Which we can't.. If I try to reach out to everyone it will take me 14 years to do that. That means it will be 2035.". The Sood Charity Foundation (an NGO founded by Sonu Sood) has been running diverse initiatives that include free doctor consultations, free tests, and arranging and distributing oxygen cylinders to help save lives. While sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Together we can" in the caption. Check out the post.

A look at COVID-19 cases in India

On Monday, the COVID-19 cases in India declined to 2.8 lakhs, showing a decline of over 1 lakh cases in the past 24 hours. As per ANI, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the 26th Group of Ministers Meeting and shared the details on the ongoing crisis. On the vaccination front, Dr Harsh Vardhan revealed that over 18.29 crore beneficiaries had been administered the COVID vaccine doses in the country so far. The country is expected to procure 51 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine between January- July 2021.

IMAGE: Sonu Sood's Instagram

