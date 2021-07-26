Sonu Sood Announces Financial Aid To Moga Road Accident Victims, Pays Visit To Hospital

Actor Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work amid the coronavirus pandemic has been winning him appreciation and love from the people. The actor who has been running errands to help the people in need recently paid a visit to the injured people in a hospital in Moga. Sonu Sood along with his sister rushed to the Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the Moga bus accident and announced compensation for them.

Sonu Sood offers financial help to Moga bus accident victims

The actor took to Twitter and shared a video of him and his sister enquiring about the health of the injured. In his post, the Happy New Year actor informed about helping families of the deceased with Rs 50,000 each and Rs 25,000 each to those injured. The actor who was ‘heartbroken’ over the news of the accident, wrote, “Utterly heartbroken. Met the injured people from the unfortunate bus accident. @SoodFoundation will donate Rs 50000 to the deceased, Rs 25000 to the injured, and mobile phones to all who lost their phones due to the accident. Let us all come in support. Jai Hind. @libransood.”

Utterly heartbroken. Met the injured people from the unfortunate bus accident. @SoodFoundation will donate Rs 50000 to the deceased, Rs 25000 to the injured, and mobile phones to all who lost their phones due to the accident. Let us all come in support. Jai Hind.🙏 @libransood pic.twitter.com/oTDw5kBgCJ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2021

On the other hand, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also announced to provide all possible help to the injured and the families of three Congress workers killed in the accident. "Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government," he tweeted.

Have directed the District Administration of Moga to immediately provide ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to seriously injured in today’s bus accident. Free treatment will be provided to all others who have sustained minor injuries. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

The chief minister directed the Moga district administration to immediately provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured in the incident. Free treatment will be provided to all others who sustained minor injuries, he said in another tweet. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter as to what was the real reason behind the accident. The bus collided with another bus and 3 people died in it, while 20 people were injured in the accident.

IMAGE: PTI/SONUSOOD/Twitter

