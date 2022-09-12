Sonu Sood Announces Free Online IAS Training Programe For 2022-23 Exam Aspirants

After the resounding success of his first free online coaching program for IAS exams, last year, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood launched another free online IAS coaching program, called Sambhavam for the academic session 2022-23. The actor announced the new training programme with a post on social media.

Sonu Sood's Charity Foundation, in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), has launched the new session of Sambhavam scholarship. For the unknown Sambhavam is a unique program for aspirants of civil services preparing to appear for IAS exams. Under this program, started by the Happy New Year star, certain selected students will get free online IAS coaching at top civil services institutes in India.

Apart from mentorship support and personality development, the programme will also open new avenues for youth empowerment who do not have easy access to good education. Sonu had launched the initiative with a poster on Instagram that read, "चलो मिलकर एक नया भारत बनाते हैं l (Let's create a new India together) Launching 'Sambhavam 2022-23'. FREE online coaching for IAS exams. Details on soodcharityfoundation.org."

With the launch of the IAS training programme for the second year, the actor along with the DIYA foundation aims to provide a platform to the youth from weaker financial backgrounds so that they get an equal and fair chance of competing in the IAS entrance exams. In a press statement, Sood spoke about the initiative and said, "The goal is to provide equal opportunities to IAS aspirants from all economic backgrounds and empower them with knowledge. Knowledge is power after all."

Last year, the actor also announced free coaching scholarships for those aspiring to join civil services which resulted in great success while helping thousands of aspirants. Meanwhile, Sood has been helping people in need ever since the Covid pandemic broke out last year. From running errands for medical treatment of people while arranging transportation for thousands of migrants stuck in various parts, the actor along with his foundation had extended his hand of help which even won him the title of a 'messiah.'

IMAGE: Instagram/SonuSood