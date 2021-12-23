After actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood had teased fans about his next project with an intriguing poster, the actor has finally announced his next. The actor took to his Twitter handle and announced her next action thriller Fateh along with his first loom poster. The film will be directed by Abhinandan.

The film will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and his wife Sonali Sood’s Shakti Sagar Productions. One poster showed Sonu Sood lifting his hoody in the middle of a crowd while the other poster showed him looking at the camera while rolling his sleeves amid the crowd. Going by the dark posters, it seemed that the actor will be playing an intriguing role in the next project.

Sonu Sood announces his next film Fateh

Sonu Sood, who has been running errands amid the ongoing pandemic, has been receiving several offers in the industry. Earlier, before the announcement, Sonu had left fans guessing about his next venture after he shared two posters of himself on social media. The posters have Sonu sporting an intense expression. While the text in one poster reads, “What’s next?”, the other poster features the text, “One man’s war against India’s hidden enemy”. The actor shared the posters on Instagram with the captions, “Unveiling a new mission?” and “Don’t miss what’s coming tomorrow! Stay Tuned.”

Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh!



Produced by @ZeeStudios_ and @ShaktiSagarProd



Directed by @AbhinandanG007 pic.twitter.com/Cejh49BJRi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 23, 2021

His fans were happy and quick to congratulate him on the upcoming project. One of the users wrote ‘congratulations’ while the others were amazed to see his looks on the poster. A third user wrote that this film will rule over the box office. Apart from Fateh, the actor was recently seen in the music video of the recreated version of the song Saath Kya Nibhaoge. Directed by Farah Khan, the music video also featured Nidhhi Agerwal.

Recently, Netflix released a video that featured many Indian celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Nawazuddin Siddique, and Tanmay Bhat. The video combines some of the popular series with the popular Indian stars who were not part of them. Sonu Sood was seen in one of the scenes from Mimi and Stranger Things, speaking some hilarious dialogues. The actor shared it to his Instagram handle and wrote, "@netflix_in toh mujhe fasaakar nikal gaya… #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021". This meant that Netflix has put me in trouble.

IMAGE: Instagram/SonuSood