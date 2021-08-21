Sonu Sood Appeals For Help, Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' | Bollywood Recap For Aug 21

Afghanistan Crisis: Sonu Sood Concerned For Indian, Afghani Residents; Appeals For Help

Actor Sonu Sood is one among the celebrities who have raised their concerns towards the atrocities faced by the Afghanis after the swift Taliban takeover earlier this month. The actor took to Instagram and penned a post while requesting people to show some empathy towards the Afghanis and help them in whatever way possible. Read here

'Vikram Vedha' Remake To Star Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan In Intense Standoff In Serbia

Bollywood is buzzing with excitement after the announcement of Hrithik Roshan teaming up with Saif Ali Khan after 19 years, for South movie Vikram Vedha's Bollywood adaptation. The high-budgeted movie will be shot in scenic locations overseas and include some intense high octane stunts. While the fans patiently await a release date for the movie, a new date has the internet in flames with the anticipation of seeing two of the biggest actors of Bollywood together. Read here

Kiara Advani On Neeraj Chopra: 'He Isn't Just The National Crush But The World's Crush'

Etching his name in the Indian history books forever, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched India's second gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Roars of victory were heard from every corner of the country and across every fraternity for the Panipat-born athlete. However, along with a place in the hall of fame, the athlete gained a massive female following for his good looks and amongst them is Bollywood's leading lady Kiara Advani. Read here

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff Starrer ‘Ganapath’ To Hit Big Screen On December 23, 2022

The release date of the much-awaited Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is out. Makers and the two actors took to their social media accounts to make the big announcement on Saturday. The upcoming action film will hit the big screen on December 23, 2022. In the video they shared, Shroff can be seen flaunting his biceps as he says, “Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta, dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aaya.” He posted the video with the caption, ‘Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡ Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022.’ Read here

Preity Zinta Clocks 23 Years In Bollywood, Feels 'humbled And Grateful'

Actor Preity Zinta recently completed 23 years in the film industry. The actor who has created a mark with her impeccable talent took to Instagram and commemorated the special day with a heartwarming note while looking back at her glorious journey and sharing her success mantra. The actor made her debut with Dil Se starring Manisha Koirala. She shared a video and revisited the first Filmfare award ceremony of her career, where she bagged the title of Best Female Debut. Recalling her journey in the industry so far, she wrote, “23 Years of Movies. If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.” Read here

(IMAGE CREDITS: SONU SOOD/ HRITHIK ROSHAN'S INSTAGRAM)