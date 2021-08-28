Actor Sonu Sood has received numerous offers to venture into politics ever since he started with his philanthropic work while saving the lives of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the actor denied all the speculations hovering around him being a part of any political party, recently he was announced as a brand ambassador of the Delhi government's school initiative by CM Arvind Kejriwal. On being appointed as the ambassador, the actor shared his happiness and considered it his ‘privilege.’

Sonu Sood shares thoughts on being appointed ambassador of the Delhi government

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative. Jai Hind.”

Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a programme which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2021

Apart from this, he even responded to the press conference video that was shared by Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter. Through the video, CM Kejriwal claimed how the actor as the ambassador will help in shaping the future of the children. Reacting to the responsibilities, Sonu Sood wrote, “now every hand will have Books. Now every countryman has the responsibility of guiding every child of the country. Jai Hind.” Dressed in a black T-shirt and dark grey trousers, Sonu Sood was seen smilingly talking to CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi as the leader listened intently. "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will", Sonu Sood said.

अब हर हाथ किताब 📚

देश के हर बच्चे का मार्ग दर्शन का ज़िम्मा अब हर देशवासी का।

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 https://t.co/oAe4OhwvBX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2021

As the ambassador, Sonu Sood will help students by guiding them in analysing and choosing career options. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to educated people to come forward for mentoring students of poor backgrounds. He was talking about students who are studying in government schools and come from low-income families. Actor Sonu Sood said that he has been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. Apart from this, the actor has been a forerunner of various other initiatives that he started to help the students secure a better future through good education.

IMAGE: PTI/ARVINDKEJRIWAL/Twitter: