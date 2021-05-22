Sonu Sood-arranged Oxygen Plants To 1st Come Up In Andhra Pradesh, Actor Opens Up On Plan

Sonu Sood seems to be living up to the tag 'Real life hero’, that has become synonymous with him since his philanthropic initiatives in COVID-19 era. After helping migrant workers return to their hometowns last year and helping numerous other people, he has been leading a fight against the shortage of oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines during the second wave of the coronavirus. As part of his recent initiatives, the actor is all set to install oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood to install oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh

News of Sonu ordering oxygen plants from numerous countries had surfaced a few days ago and numerous states are set to benefit from it. The first set is to be in Andhra Pradesh, first at Kurnool Government Hospital, after which another oxygen plant will be set up at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore. Sonu has already procured the permission from the municipal commissioner, collector and other relevant authorities to set up the plants.

Speaking about the plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, the district collector S.Ramsundar Reddy IAS said, "We are really thankful to Sonu Sood for his humanitarian gesture." Adding to that, Sonu said, "This is the need of the hour to improve the health care especially in the rural areas. I feel these plants will help the needy people to fight Covid -19 bravely." " After Andhra Pradesh, we will be setting few more plants in few more other states between June and July. Right now, we are identifying the needy hospitals of various states," the 47-year-old said.

Meanwhile, it was in Andhra Pradesh recently, where Sonu was hailed for his helpful efforts with a milk tribute. The incident had taken place in Chittoor district where a group poured milk over his large poster. The Dabangg star had stated that he was ‘humbled’ by the gesture.

