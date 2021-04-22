Sonu Sood Arranges Over 100 Remdesivir, Oxygen Facility, 500 Beds, But Is Disappointed

India is battling a dangerous second wave of COVID-19 and the shortage of Remdesivir medicine, oxygen facility and beds has been a major challenge. Sonu Sood, whose philanthropic mission had started while helping migrants during the coronavirus lockdown last year, has stepped up again amid the current crisis. The actor, who himself is battling the virus, managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but hoped to do even better.

Sonu Sood arranges help for COVID-19 patients

Sonu has been sharing daily statistics of the number of requests he has been receiving from COVID-19 patients and how many he succeeded in fulfilling. After arranging ‘just’ 112 beds out of 570 requests on April 19 and ‘just’ 18 Remdisivir injections out of 1477 requests, the Dabangg star expressed his disappointment about ‘our failure’ and that of the healthcare system. On Tuesday, he shared his satisfaction on improving and helping with 204 emergency beds out of 417 requests he received. A day later, Sonu tweeted that he succeeded in arranging 93/127 requests for oxygen, 83/527 requests for Remdesivir and 196/422 requests for beds.

He tweeted, “I wish we could have done better. Tomorrow will be better.”

Today :



Request for beds : 570

I could arrange just: 112



Requests for Remdesivir :1477

I could arrange just : 18



Yes we have failed

So is our health care system.ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 19, 2021

à¤†à¤œ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤à¤•à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡ ;



Request for emergency beds : 417

I could arrange : 204



à¤•à¤² à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤°à¥¤

à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤¬ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¯à¥‹à¤— à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤£à¥¤ ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 20, 2021

à¤†à¤œ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤‚à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ ;

à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤— =127

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 93



Remdesivir à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—=527

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 83



à¤†à¤ˆà¤¸à¥€à¤¯à¥‚ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—= 422

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 196



à¤•à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡à¥¤

à¤•à¤² à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 21, 2021

The actor has been personally replying to many netizens who have been tweeting to him for help. He has been assuring them with words like ‘Keep patience’, ‘I will help’ and the ‘injection will reach you soon.'

Sonu also tweeted recently that the vaccine should be free for all amid controversy over Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India’s different prices for Central, State governments and private hospitals. "Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated," he had written.

Sonu Sood had also launched the 'biggest vaccination drive' to spread awareness about the importance to get the jab, as he took the first dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2104 deaths, both highest-ever figures, as the surge continued in a worrisome manner.

twitter/@danish_saifi10