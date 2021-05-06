Sonu Sood Arranges Oxygen To Help Patients Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says 'Stay Strong India'

Actor Sonu Sood who has been helping the countrymen amid the ongoing pandemic recently took to Twitter and informed about arranging for an oxygen consignment from abroad for people in India. The video showed a truck full of oxygen concentrator consignment being packed and ready to be sent to India for the people in need.

Sonu Sood arranges for oxygen concentrators

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Stay strong India. Oxygen from my side on your way.” Apart from sending oxygen, the actor along with his team recently worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru. The actor informed that they could save the lives of at least 20-22 people who were in danger due to the alleged unavailability of oxygen cylinders.

Stay strong India 🇮🇳

Oxygen from my side on your way❤️@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/72prrjtw7v — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

According to ANI, the actor hailed the teamwork of the people who helped them in whatever manner they can to arrange for oxygen cylinders. “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to act within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones.”

He further added, "I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole team and the entire team who helped them."

So proud of my heroes who worked the whole night to provide Oxygen Cylinders to the patients at the ARAK hospital in Bangalore and saved 20 lives.All thanks to @hashmath_raza, @digitalraaghav, @meghachowdhary4, @rakshasom, @radhika28336907, @niddhi_buch & @k.p.sathyanarayana sir — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had reached out to a critically ill patient in Jhansi and got him airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors in Jhansi had given up on the further treatment of the patient Kailash Agarwal and had asked the family to start searching for a bigger hospital. The family made several attempts and even approached a local MLA, but couldn't find help. After running errands, they finally tried to reach out to the actor for help.

IMAGE: SOODFOUNDATION/ Twitter/ PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.