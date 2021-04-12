Sonu Sood Asks ‘Is This Real?’ After Seeing One Of His Fan-arts; Check Out Here

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram account on April 12, 2021, and shared a picture of a sketch of himself, done by a fan. The actor was surprised to see the intricacy and detailing of the sketch, as expresses in his story. Scroll along to take a look at the fan art, and what he has to say about it.

Sonu Sood asks "Is This Real?" after seeing one of his fan-arts

The post shared by Sonu was a pencil sketch of himself. The actor was himself in for a surprise when he saw what the artist calls a "semi-realistic sketch". The piece of art indeed had all the details very neatly done, including all the features on the actor’s face.

The artist wrote in his caption, “Semi-realistic sketch of @sonu_sood, on a 60 gsm Fabriano sheet, with basic Hb and 2b pencils…There are only a few gems in the industry and he surely stay on the top as a Humanitarian. Started this way back, finally found the zeal to complete this and finally post it. Tying a few things and spending most of the time practising this combination of HB and 2B and finally got somewhere”. The actor couldn’t keep himself from appreciating the fan-art on the platform. He wrote, “Is This Real” followed by two red heart emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of Sonu Sood's Instagram story here.

A look at Sonu Sood’s Instagram

The actor who has won hearts throughout last year by providing humanitarian services to everyone in need around the country post the spread of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in India is currently making all the efforts for the board exams to be cancelled for the year 2021. He has been vouching for the same in his social media posts, as cases from the second wave rise rapidly around the country. In a post on his feed on April 11, 2021, the actor wrote, “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”.

Promo Image Source: Sonu Sood’s Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.