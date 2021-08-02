Sonu Sood Becomes India's Brand Ambassador For Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been chosen as the Indian brand ambassador of the Special Olympics Bharat to be held in Russia next year. The actor recently expressed his excitement about the opportunity and added that he would be accompanying India’s contingent to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2022. The Dabangg actor made the announcement on his Instagram handle with a picture of him wearing a jersey and posing with the Special Olympics Red Ball. The actor has been at the forefront, helping people since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and this honour adds another feather to his hat.

Sonu Sood feels 'proud' of his Olympics association

Sonu took to his Instagram account today to express his pride in being the ambassador and wrote "Feeling proud today as I'm chosen to be the Brand Ambassador for India at the #SpecialOlympics to be held in Russia! I'm sure our champions will make us proud and I wish them all the best! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳."

The announcement came after the virtual inaugural session of the games which witnesses the presence of over 500 athletes, coaches, families, officials and volunteers. Opening up about his role to lead the Indian contingent to Russia next year, he said, "Today is a very special day for me and I am delighted to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting achievements, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines the human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge.". He also said that he will encourage the athletes to give their best and cheer them with “such enthusiasm that the roar of support will echo back home in India as well."

Promoting the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities, he further said, "I wish luck to all of them to do their best and showcase their abilities with confidence which in itself would send a strong message to the world that they deserve to be mainstreamed."

On his association with the Special Olympics Bharat, the actor added, "I feel privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family and vouch to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country. I support SO Bharat. I support the Inclusion Revolution."

Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat also thanked the actor for accepting their invitation to join the Special Olympics family. She said that the actor would play a major role in 'giving a new direction to the Special Olympics movement in India' and mentioned that the actor had supported the association several times in the past.

