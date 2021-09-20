Sonu Sood Breaks Silence On I-T Dept Surveys: 'I'm A Citizen Of India, Will Follow Law'

After denying charges of tax evasion alleged by the Income Tax Department, Sonu Sood was seen outside his residence once again extending a helping hand to those in need. He was seen interacting with individuals outside his home in Mumbai and listening to them keenly. The actor and philanthropist issued a statement on Monday and broke the silence around the controversy that has been surrounding him for the last few days and has also spoken to Republic Media Network outside his home.

Sonu Sood breaks silence

Speaking about the unused money in his foundation he mentioned that all foundations need time to spend their money as per their needs. He spoke about having the responsibility to use the money donated to his foundation in the correct manner. He also emphasised that not a single rupee has gone into his account and that he is cooperating with officials and has submitted all the documents required. He said, “I am a citizen of this country and I will abide by all its laws.”

He further went on to assure viewers that there is no political angle to the situation citing the recent news of him becoming the ambassador for Delhi's mentorship initiative. Translated in English the actor said, “I am everyone’s brand ambassador, I have no colour, I just want to help students.” He also expressed his wish to build a hospital in his recent interaction with the media.

Sonu Sood mentioned in the recent statement he uploaded on Twitter that ‘every rupee’ in his foundation is ‘awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy.’ He also mentioned that he had been busy with a few guests for the last four days, which is why he was unavailable. He concluded by saying, “I am back again in all humility at your humble service, for life.”

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

Some background on the investigation

The Income Tax Department which conducted several search and seizure operations at various premises related to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore. As per a release of the Ministry of Finance, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon were covered in the search operation which uncovered Sonu Sood's alleged unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans and entities.

The bogus transactions date back to June 2020 when the actor incorporated a charitable foundation for various relief work. The IT Department stated that the foundation had collected donations of Rs 18.94 crore from 01.04.2021 till date, out of which it had spent around Rs.1.9 crore towards his philanthropic work. A balance of Rs. 17 crore has been found lying in the account, unused. Several of these donations worth Rs 2.1 crore have also been collected from foreign entities in violation of FCRA. Moreover, a recent joint venture with a real estate project, where Sonu Sood invested substantial funds, which have shown tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account.

Image: Instagram/@Sonu_sood

