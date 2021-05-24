Sonu Sood Called 'god' By Mahhi Vij After Fans Meet; Mika Clicked During 'langar' Service

The challenges associated with COVID-19 pandemic have been not just on a medical level, but the lockdown too has caused other difficulties, financial trouble and more. Numerous celebrities have been doing their bit in helping people during such tough conditions. This was evident recently Sonu Sood and Mika Singh personally went on the ground to meet the affected and offered them help.

Sonu Sood and Mika Singh help people amid COVID-19 crisis

Mika has made headlines for starting a ‘langar’ service to distribute food amid the needy and frontine workers a few days ago. The singer has been personally heading out to the streets to provide the food packets to the people in Mumbai. On Sunday too, he stepped out and was seen giving out the relief material to the citizens.

As per reports, his initiative is helping in providing food to 1000 persons daily.

On Sunday, even Sonu Sood stepped out to meet people who had gathered at his residence. The actor was seen interacting with the people, hearing their troubles and offering help for the difficulty. One man and an elderly were also bowing their heads down to him in hope and gratitude.

One of the best responses to the gesture came from TV actor Mahhi Vij, who called the Dabangg star as ‘God.’

Sonu, meanwhile, is currently in the news for helping in the arrangements of oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines amid the second wave of COVID-19. The actor recently announced that the first set of oxygen plants that he ordered from abroad, will be made available in Andhra Pradesh. After the two plants will be set up in the state, more such plants will be coming up in other parts of the nation.

