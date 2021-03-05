Sonu Sood Calls Out 'fraud Finance Services' Under His Name, Urges Fans To Be Cautious

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been winning the hearts of all with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic. Arranging transport facilities for the migrant workers and sending them back to their native towns during the coronavirus lockdown, the Dabangg actor was called the ‘messiah’ for his noble deeds. However, Sonu’s popularity among the masses has also had its disadvantages as people tried to use his name in certain fraudulent activities.

Sonu Sood warns against fraud activities under his name

Calling out at some, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a form that showed fake loans being offered by his ‘Sood Charity Foundation.’ Calling it “fake” and asking his fans to be extra cautious against such unlawful activities, the actor wrote, “Sood Charity Foundation does not provide any kind of loans. Please beware of these scams and frauds.” Apart from this, he even shared a contact number that is targeting and luring people for loans by using Sonu’s identity.

Read: Sonu Sood Reacts To Fan Who Opened A Shop In Former's Name; Gives Quirky Reply

Read: Sonu Sood To Open India's Biggest Blood Bank! Check Out Actor's New Initiative

Apart from this, the actor who is quite active on social media is been often seen posting alarming messages on the Internet while making his fans cautious about any unlawful activity against his name. Earlier, Sonu came across a fake Twitter account in his name. The actor immediately warned the owner of the account against "cheating" innocent people. He wrote on Twitter, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.” The actor also retweeted a tweet that gave information about a fake Gmail id in his name.

Meanwhile, the recently took to Instagram and made the announcement of opening India's biggest blood bank. The video on Sonu's Instagram account states that "Everyday 12000 people in India die due to the sheer lack of donated blood. Your 20 minutes can save someone's life. You don't have to be a doctor to save lives. Donate blood. Sonu for you. India's Biggest blood bank. Coming soon." He captioned this video clip stating, "Let’s save lives. Your own blood bank, coming soon."

Read: Sonu Sood Congratulates Ahan Shetty On His Acting Debut In 'Tadap'

Read: Sonu Sood Promises To Help Fan From Nepal Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.