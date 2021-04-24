Sonu Sood 'can't Sleep' Amid Desperate Pleas From COVID-affected Families, Shares Note

Twitter has been flooded with posts seeking help on COVID-19-related requirements amid the deadly second wave. While many celebrities also have been posting such messages, Sonu Sood has personally taken upon himself to provide the arrangements for medicine, oxygen and beds. The actor, who recovered from the virus recently, stated that he found it hard to even sleep amid pleas from affected families.

Sonu Sood on helping people during COVID-19

Sonu has been sharing daily updates on the number of requests he was able to successfully address in helping people with COVID-19-related requirements. In his recent message, he shared that he could not sleep, as he was flooded with calls of 'desperate' pleas from people to save their loved ones in the middle of the night. The 47-year-old, however, expressed faith that 'tomorrow was going to be better' after the ongoing ‘tough times.’ Sonu added that people just needed to hold their ‘reigns tight’ and with ‘more hands’ to help, he asserted, ‘together we will win.’

Can't sleep..

In the middle of night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight.

Together we will win. Just we need some more handsðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 23, 2021

The actor has been replying to numerous pleas on Twitter, and one of his recent gestures was to airlift a child with liver illness due to COVID-19 from Nagpur to Hyderabad. He also shared details of arranging over 100 Remdesivir and oxygen supplies requests as well as over 500 beds in three days. Sonu stated that some days he failed in helping people, but he would not stop trying.

à¤†à¤œ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤‚à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ ;

à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤— =127

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 93



Remdesivir à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—=527

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 83



à¤†à¤ˆà¤¸à¥€à¤¯à¥‚ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—= 422

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ = 196



à¤•à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥‡à¥¤

à¤•à¤² à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¥‡à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 21, 2021

Apart from the help for COVID-19 patients, Sonu also put posts for the arrangement of blood, as well as promised help for a child suffering from a stomach infection in the continuation of his philanthropic initiatives since the start of the pandemic.

Sonu also announced on Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19. This was after contracting the virus days after receiving the first dose.