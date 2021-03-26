Sonu Sood, Chef Vikas Khanna Send Heartfelt Message On Migrants' Struggles During Lockdown

Sonu Sood helped lakhs of migrants reach their desired destination, amid the lockdown due to the Pandemic. Chef Vikas Khanna also joined hands with the Bollywood hero and served fresh home-cooked food for the migrants to relish, on their way home. Actor Sonu Sood has now taken over social media with the recital of a short poem on the migrants' journey, while chef Vikas Khanna curated a unique food menu that the migrants survived through during the trying times while also applauding the 1232 KMS movie.

Sonu Sood & Vikas Khanna applaud 1232 KMS movie

On talking about understanding the struggle of these workers, Sonu Sood said, “The pandemic brought hard times for everyone but when you look at the larger picture, anyone who had the means to stay home safely with the basic necessities - food and water - was privileged. It was very hard for me to see the migrant workers, who were forced to endure such tough times and we must applaud the will-power of all those who fought those conditions and undertook those long journeys just to reach home."

On taking action about the workers’ difficulty to access basic necessities like food and water, Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna curated a special menu for the workers. Vikas Khanna said, “A lot of people did not fully understand how difficult the lockdown was for the migrant workers - people whose livelihoods are based on daily wages. As the country went into complete lockdown, they lost their jobs which meant a loss of food and shelter to them. While they endured a lot of struggle during this time, the world also got to see gestures of kindness with people going out of their way to help those in need."

Produced and directed by journalists and filmmaker Vinod Kapri who travelled with migrant workers as they pedalled for several hours each day across highways, villages, and towns, the executive producer of the film is Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Smriti Mundhra’s Meralta Films, and Bhagirathi Films and is creatively shaped by the veteran film editor, Hemanti Sarkar. Elevating this real-life story with striking soulful music is the legendary lyricist Gulzar Saab along with the industry’s finest music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. Bringing alive the heartfelt emotions of the migrant's journey is the flawless and strong voice of Rekha Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder Singh.1232 KMS movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Source: Sonu Sood, Vikas Khanna/Instagram