Sonu Sood Collaborates With Farah Khan For New Song, Likely To Release On His Birthday

After working together in the multi-starrer film Happy New Year, actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have teamed up again to work on a new song. According to various media reports, the song is touted as one of the lavish tracks of the year. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the song. The single, recreated by singer Tony Kakkar and Raja, will feature Sood and will be released on his birthday,

Sonu Sood teams up with Farah Khan for a new song

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu Sood, who will feature in the music video, said in a statement. Farah Khan has choreographed the song, which was shot in Punjab a few days ago. The actor is currently in his hometown Moga, coordinating the shoot for the track that will be launched by Desi Music Factory. As per the original plan, Farah Khan was to wrap up the shoot between July 19 and 22. A source close to the development informed that the heavy rains in Punjab played spoilsport. Farah will leave for Chandigarh on Friday, July 23 and complete the song over the next two days.

Meanwhile, the actor has been receiving love and appreciation from people for his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic where he has been helping the needy with basic necessities. From arranging transport to the migrant workers to providing employment opportunities, the actor has been doing everything to support the needy. Previously, the actor airlifted a patient named Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an air ambulance. On July 15, Sonu took to Twitter and shared a video of the patient being airlifted for his lung transplant surgery at the Yashoda Hospital in the city. “Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID-19 since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. @SoodFoundation(sic),” Sonu Sood wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the film Acharya along with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.



IMAGE: FARAHKHANKUNDER/SONU_SOOD/Instagram

