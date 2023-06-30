Sonu Sood Comes To His Singh Is Kinng Co-star Neha Dhupia's Rescue

Neha Dhupia, well-known for her films Chup Chup Ke and De Dana Dan, was travelling with her family when she met with some trouble with her flight. The actress was struggling with several flight delays due to bad weather and was trying to get in touch with the authority. Finally, her Singh Is Kinng co-star - Sonu Sood - came forward and helped her resolve her issue.

3 things you need to know

Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood have worked together in Singh Is Kinng.

The Lust Stories actress earlier raised an issue with an airline and opened up about the same on her social media handles.

Sonu Sood helped her out, following which she expressed gratitude.

Sonu Sood comes to Neha Dhupia's rescue

Neha Dhupia took to her social media handles and tweeted that she was flying with her family and two kids via Indigo airlines. However, she got constant notifications from the airline about flights getting delayed due to bad weather conditions. Amid massive chaos at the airport, she tried to get in touch with the authorities to get her issue sorted. Fortunately, her issue was resolved and it was Sonu Sood who came to her rescue.

(Sonu Sood tweets after helping out Neha Dhupia. | Image: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia thanked him for helping her out so promptly and called him a lifesaver and the "most reliable helpline." Later, the Happy New Year actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote that no matter where or what time, he will always be a phone call away.

Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood's films

Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood shared the screen for the first time back in 2005 with the film titled Sheesha. Later, they were cast opposite each other in Singh Is Kinng in 2008 and in the film titled Maximum in 2012. Sonu Sood's kind gesture towards Neha Dhupia has won hearts and the actor has been well-known for his philanthropic gestures over the years.