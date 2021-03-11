Sonu Sood Comes To Rescue Of Jharkhand Shooter Who Pleaded For A Rifle; Makes One Request

The COVID-19 lockdown is close to completing a year, and one who made headlines during this phase last year was Sonu Sood. The actor is still going strong with charitable initiatives to help people. His latest act was to gift a Jharkhand-based sportsperson a rifle for her sports endeavour.

Sonu Sood comes to rescue of Jharkhand shooter

A shooter named Konica Layak took to Twitter to share her plight, about being unable to afford a rifle. In a tweet on January 27, she shared her achievements like winning a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020.

She claimed that she did not receive any support and asked help for one rifle, even tagging Sonu in it. Along with the tweet, she also posted a newspaper report on how she had bought the rifle for that competition on loan and going on to win it.

On March 4, she posted another tweet, highlighting her achievements like '10 gold and 8 silver medals', and once again tagged Sonu Sood. This time her plea did not go unanswered as the Dabangg star promised to help him.

Sonu Sood responded to his message and stated that the rifle will reach her. He had one condition though, that she needs to give the nation a medal.

Some months ago, he had also provided for the treatment of Commonwealth Games medallist named Amritpal Kaur. She then recovered from the knee injury and was even felicitated by the Delhi government later on.

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic initiatives

Sonu’s charitable initiatives became a talking point when he started arranging for the returns of migrant workers to their hometowns when the transport services were suspended for months during the COVID-19 lockdown. He later formed a platform to provide jobs, medical treatment, e-rickshaws and more. On the professional front, he is working on multiple films at the moment, which include Prithviraj, Telugu films like Alludu Adhurs and Acharya, and recently-signed Kisaan.