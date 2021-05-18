Sonu Sood Counters Accusations Of Taking 'undue Credit' For Arranging A Hospital Bed

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood issued a clarification after the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, stated that "Sonu's foundation" didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need, but "seemingly took credit" for it. On Monday evening, in his response, Sonu has written that he "never claimed" to have "contacted the DM" in the first place. To support his claim, the actor also shared the screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation proving that he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help. The actor further added that the DM can "double-check" with the patient's family while adding that he has sent the details to them.

Sonu Sood's response to an accusation of taking undue credit

Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind , 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

On Monday morning, the official Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, Odisha had responded to a tweet by the actor where he claimed he has arranged for a bed at Ganjam City Hospital in Brahmapur for a patient. The tweet came in response to Sonu Sood's tweet posted on May 15, which read: "Not to worry. The bed has been arranged at GanjamCity Hospital, Berhampur (DCHC) @SoodFoundation" (however, the tweet in response to which Sonu wrote this, has been deleted).

Hours, after the Dabangg actor's clarification tweet, the Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam stated that their intention was not to criticise the actor's foundation's system and the tweet was to "clear the facts" as it is their duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability occur in the state. Later, Sonu Sood acknowledged the tweet and responded to the DM of Odisha's "kind words".

Thank you so much for your kind words.Our team is always there 24/7 for our country.

Doesn't really matter who calls me when and where I will try my best to reach out to the needy.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/gCLNJZMXyZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

The 47-year-old actor is actively involved in helping those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ANI, Sonu has kicked off the initiative to bring oxygen plants from various parts of the world, with the first such plant arriving from France in 10-12 days. The actor intends to set up four such plants in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi. "We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID-19," he said.

IMAGE: SONU SOOD INSTAGRAM

