Sonu Sood Demands Stricter Laws Against Animal Cruelty, Urges Fans To Sign Petition

Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram and documented a video while sharing his thoughts on animal cruelty. The actor cited the example of the dog Bruno who was brutally killed in Kerala and other such cases in Mumbai, Jaipur, and more where dogs had fallen prey to such barbaric acts. The actor, who recorded the video with his pet, a Siberian husky, demanded stricter laws and punishment against animal cruelty.

Sonu Sood demands stricter laws against animal cruelty

“I think it's important that there should be stricter laws and punishment against miscreants who try to do harm to animals. There should be more laws that would help in keeping the life of the animals safe. Today, imagine we have laws where a sum of merely 50 rupees is the fine for animal cruelty and thus, the humans get out easily from the crime that they have committed. So, I think it is important that the punishment should be made more serious,” said Sonu in the video.

Further, he said, “So, in order to prevent such acts, there is a small petition where I would request people to come up and sign in to support the cause.” While captioning the post, he wrote, “ There has been a steep rise in the number of animal cruelty cases across the country, including the barbaric killing of animals. We need stronger laws to prevent such crimes. Please sign this petition to the Prime Minister urging him to make stronger laws for animals. Animal laws need to be strengthened.”

