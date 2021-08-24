Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Denies Rumours Of Entering Politics, Says 'happy As A Common Man'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter & addressed the rumours of him entering politics. He denied the rumours & stated that he is happy as a common man

Sonu Sood

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and addressed the rumours of him entering politics. The Congress Party, which plans to contest all 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own, has recommended three popular names for the post of Mumbai Mayor. The Strategy Committee of the Mumbai Congress unit prepared a report for the BMC Elections and sent it to the top leaders for a discussion on Monday, 23 August 2021. The Strategy Committee had recommended the names of Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman as potential candidates for the Mumbai Mayor's post.

Sonu Sood not entering politics

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sonu Sood has responded to the speculations about him entering politics. He reposted a tweet that read, "Maharashtra: Congress considering Sonu Sood as it's candidate for Mayor in 2022 Elections." To which, the Happy New Year actor tweeted, "Not true, I am happy as a common man." 

As soon as Sood clarified the rumours, netizens erupted in his support. A fan commented, "Be a common man always." Another one wrote, "that’s called selfless service indeed!" A netizen chipped in, "You are great sir." Another one tweeted, "Well it says Congress is considering, not you."

Earlier, a report that was recommended by Ganesh Yadav, secretary of Mumbai's Indian National Congress party's strategy committee who is appointed for the civic polls, was making rounds on social media platforms. The report recommended that the party should select a mayoral candidate with elections coming next year. He had suggested the face should be among Deshmukh, Soman or Sood, who has a connection with the metropolitan city's youth. Mumbai civic polls are due early in 2022 and the Congress is planning to go solo this time. 

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sonu Sood, who began his acting career with 1999's Kallazhagar, has appeared in numerous Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He is best known for his performance in Yuva, Athadu, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Ashok, Jodhaa Akbar, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Arundhati, City of Life, Dookudu, Shootout at Wadala, Kung Fu Yoga, Happy New Year, Entertainment, R... Rajkumar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Simmba among others. The actor was last seen in the Telugu flick, Alludu Adhurs. He will next be seen in Prithiviraj, Telugu flick, Acharya, and Tamil film, Thamilarasan

