Sonu Sood Drops The Teaser Of New Song 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' With Nidhhi Agerwal

Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his new song titled Saath Kya Nibhaoge with actor Nidhhi Agerwal. Sharing the screen for the first time, audiences will witness the romantic chemistry of Sood and Agerwal under the directions of Farah Khan. The teaser of the forthcoming song is finally out. Take a look.

Sonu Sood drops new song teaser

After hyping his fans with BTS snippets of his upcoming song, Sood took to his Instagram to announce the teaser drop of Saath Kya Nibhaoge. Starring Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role, the 48-year-old actor will reunite with Happy New Year director Farah Khan for his project. This project would mark the director's debut venture in directing music videos.

After sharing the poster of the song, Sood shared the teaser with the caption, 'Get ready to witness the song of year! The teaser of #SaathKyaNibhaoge out now!'. The trailer depicts the actors' promising chemistry with romantic scenes in fields and rain. One scene also shows an intense traditional dance number of the actors.

More on Sonu Sood's upcoming music video

The actor has been sharing tidbits from the project with his fans on social media. Shot in Punjab, the actor shared a behind the scenes snap with director Farah Khan and a video of him chatting up with a local farmer. The music will be released under the banner of Desi Music Factory on August 9. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Altaf Raja, the song is a recreated version of the 90s popular song of the same name sung by Altaf Raja.

More on Sonu Sood's latest projects

In other news, the actor is sustaining his title as 'People's hero' through his efforts to provide aid to people in need. While people shower blessings and love to the actor in many ways, one fan went above and beyond by creating the actor's portrait on a 1000 square feet field. Sharing the video, Sood wrote, 'This is SPECTACULAR 😍. Vipul Mirajkar, an outstanding artist created this massive 50000 sq.ft portrait within 20 days, here in Maharashtra. I am beyond amazed and touched by this gesture ❤️ Never did i think something like this would be possible. I can’t thank Vipul and all the members who supported him enough'. The actor has three movies lined up in his kitty in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu namely Prithviraj, Thamilarasan and Acharya, respectively.

IMAGE- SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.