Sonu Sood Elated As Oxygen Plant Reaches Nellore, Hopes To 'save Many Precious Lives'

Actor Sonu Sood who has been given the title of ‘messiah’ and ‘real hero’ has become a household name because of his philanthropic work. From running errands to arrange for medical facilities to help people with employment, the actor has been doing it all during the ongoing pandemic. Recently, Sonu Sood exuberated joy after he shared an update about the upcoming oxygen plant in Nellore.

Sonu Sood shared his happiness after the oxygen plant finally reached Nellore. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of the oxygen plant getting installed. While sharing his thought, Sonu wrote, “ Our oxygen plant reaches Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Now no more O2 problem. #MissionHospitalO2problem.” Apart from this, he also shared another video on Twitter where he shared his gratitude to the residents of Nellore for giving a warm welcome to the oxygen plant. “For the most affectionate people of the Telugu States and people from other States in the country, I will be soon installing oxygen plants to reach out to people,” he mentioned in his tweet. The actor’s tweet came in Telugu on his Twitter.

Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome 🙏 I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#MissionHospitalOxygen @CryptoRelief_ @SoodFoundation,,🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XRtCDd1hlr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021

Our Oxygen plant reaches Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Now no more O2 problem.#MissionHospitalOxygen pic.twitter.com/nTgKEpFH8q — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 5, 2021



“I am happy that the oxygen plant has reached Nellore. For the people, I adore and love in the Telugu States and for those in other States, I will be soon installing oxygen plants,” the tweet reads. In another video, he showed the enthusiasm in the people after the oxygen plant reached Nellore. Documenting the happiness, he wrote, “Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome Folded hands I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow.”

The actor had earlier in May had informed that the oxygen plant will be set up at the Kurnool Government Hospital, which will be followed by District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore.

COVID-19 tally in India

India, in the latest tally, logged 34,703 fresh COVID-19 cases which are the lowest in 111 days as the second wave of COVID infections is declining at a significant rate. The country also reported 553 deaths over the last 24 hours. With this, India has recorded 3,06,19,932 total coronavirus cases and 4,03,281 deaths. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.17 per cent with 2,97,52,294 recoveries and the daily test positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent for the 15th straight day. D



