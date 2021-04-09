Sonu Sood Enjoys Lemon Soda In Punjab; Urges Fans To Pay Visit To Local Store

On April 8, 2021, actor Sonu Sood took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video which he captured recently in Punjab. In the video, he informs his fans and followers that they are on Taran Taran Highway, Moga. He introduces Jaspal ji’s lemon-soda store, and further shares a strategy to open a soda bottle, asking his fans to drink the latter's soda the time they visit the highway. As for the caption, he simply penned in the Hindi language, “à¤²à¥‡à¤®à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ (if you didn’t drink lemon soda, so what did you drink?” with laughing face emoticons.

Sonu Sood enjoys lemon soda in Punjab

In the short video clip, Sonu can be seen getting down of a tractor and introducing Jaspal ji’s lemon soda store located on the highway. The actor shares a strategy to open the soda bottle as he shows his fans that they need to hold the bottle and ‘kill it like this’ (hit it on its head). He goes on to say, “I have no idea what number of of you could have drunk, however many individuals of Punjab should have drunk. Jaspal ji feeds everybody with nice love. Every time you come to Punjab, it’s essential to drink Jaspal ji’s lemon-soda on Tarn Taran highway, Jaspal ji”.

As soon as the video was uploaded on Sonu Sood's Instagram, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor for promoting local people. A fan commented, “U r amazing sir” with an OK gesture emoticon. Another one wrote, “Sonu sood is real hero of India” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “One only one sonu sood sir” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “Looking sooooooo handsome sir” with a pair of red hearts.

On April 7, 2021, Sonu Sood took the vaccine for COVID-19 prevention at a hospital located in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor also launched Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life which is an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness with their tagline, “no one is safe unless everyone is safe”. Sonu is the brand ambassador of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which kickstarted on the same day on the occasion of World Health Day.

Image Source: Sonu Sood's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.