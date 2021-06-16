Sonu Sood Enters ‘shoot-mode’, Shares Pictures On Instagram

Sonu Sood has a list of movies, in which he is set to star next and the actor is back to work at filming around Mumbai resumes. The actor shared a couple of pictures as he enters work mode, on his Instagram stories on Tuesday. Take a look at the pictures here.

Sonu Sood enters ‘Shoot-mode’

The actor took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and shared a couple of pictures of him from the sets. He was wearing a pair of blue jeans, with a camouflage print shirt and completed his look with white sneakers. He also added a pair of sunglasses to his look and wrote “Shoot Mode” as the caption, to one of his pictures; take a look at them here.

A glimpse of Sonu Sood’s Instagram

The actor who has been doing significant efforts to help those who are affected by the ongoing pandemic has shared multiple survival stories on his feed, while also asking others to help. In a recent post, on June 16, 2021, he shared the story of a Hyderabad-based bodybuilder who fought a severe bout of COVID-19. In his post, Sonu shared a video that documented Sushel’s case and wrote in the caption, “The story that tells “Never give up on HOPE” ...Sushel’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle... proves nothing is impossible in this world if you have hope in your heart and determination in your mind.. so proud!! My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors at @yashoda.hospitals, medical staff and well-wishers who helped him win this battle”.

In another post, he shared the story of a person who lost his hearing ability in the midst of the pandemic, and the actor is helping him with the treatment. Sonu made a visit to the person and also urged others to come ahead and help those in need. He wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see people suffer all over the nation, although Covid-19 cases have reduced, the situation of numerous families still remains grim. Met Abhishek who has lost his hearing and is still undergoing treatment. Deeply touched by his love and praying for his speedy recovery. I urge people to come forward, we, together can help them overcome these difficult times”.

Sonu Sood on the work front

The actor was last seen in the movie Alludu Adhurs, in which he played the role of Gaja. He will also star in the Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. He will also be seen in the movies Prithviraj and Thamilarasan, in 2021.

Image: Sonu Sood/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.