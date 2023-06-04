Sonu Sood Expresses Grief Over Odisha Train Crash, Says 'sirf Social Media Pe...'

Sonu Sood joined the list of celebrities who expressed their grief over the triple train crash in Balasore, Odisha. The Entertainment actor took to Twitter to share a video expressing concern over how people affected by the accident will return to their livelihoods. He voiced his worry on whether the affected families will ever be able to return to their normal lives and urged citizens to help the victims.

India witnessed one of the deadliest train accidents on June 2. People from all walks of life have come out in support of the victims and so did Sonu. In a video uploaded on June 3, he claimed that people who are expressing grief on social media will go on with their lives and get busy. He wondered what will happen to the victims and their families.

Sharing his two bits on the issue, Sonu requested political parties to not turn the accident into a blame game. He also argues that, “compensations milenge jo 2-4 mahine me khatam ho jayenge" (they will get compensation but it will get over in 2-4 months). The actor requested the government to put schemes in place to ensure ‘fixed incomes’ to the families.

Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences 💔🙏

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

Sonu Sood says social media grief is not enough

(A still from the video shared by Sonu Sood | Image: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Having mentioned that, Sonu Sood also opined that no amount of compensation can bring back lost lives. He urged the central and state governments to put policies that set an example for the future as well. For everyone else the actor mentioned, “Sirf social media pe dukh dikhane se kuch nahi hoga (only expressing grief on social media is not enough).”

Relief operation underway at Odisha train crash site

(Photo from Odisha train crash site | Image source: ANI)

At least 288 people were killed in the unfortunate triple train crash accident on Friday, June 2. Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the crash. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the accident.