Sonu Sood Eyes More Celebs & Influencers Joining Forces To Help In COVID-19 Crisis

Indian actor Sonu Sood has been relentlessly helping the people affected by the COVID-19 crisis in India. The second wave of COVID-19 has brought things to a head, as patients are struggling for basic necessities like oxygen. In the midst of this growing crisis, Sonu Sood recently started a new venture on Telegram called "Covid Force" in order to connect all people in need of help due to a COVID-19 related emergency with proper sources. The actor spoke to BollywoodHungama about his latest venture, which is seemingly going very well, and talked about his experiences. Sonu spoke about how he is on the phone "24x7" while trying to keep up with the scale of the pandemic.

20,688+ requests to fulfil. For some, time is short.



If you are a supplier, please join my telegram channel and help the needy.ðŸ™https://t.co/Qa5nxskuqk pic.twitter.com/OVU5dmeWOj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 26, 2021

In the interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood also spoke about how he has continuously been trying to provide "hospital beds, injections, medicines, and oxygen" to people in need. The actor mentioned how he's aware that people in the country are currently in need and are trying to find the right platforms and channels through which to ask for help. He also talked about how his latest venture is "instrumental" in bringing those "channels" to people while also bringing people in need together.

Sonu also spoke about how they have the "top 25-30 technicians to make this happen" and how they have created a system where they can provide the basics mentioned above to people in need based on state-wise necessity. Sonu also mentioned how the help provided is fully authenticated and that they verify the sources that are willing to help. Giving an example from his cause, he mentioned how if they get a call from a city like Patna or Bhatinda asking for a hospital bed, they connect the person in need with the necessary channel.

Adding to the conversation, Sonu Sood also mentioned how the entire venture is completely professional. He also spoke about how they need many more "celebrities and influencers" to join in on the cause and help spread awareness in order to help as many people as they can. He also spoke about how he hasn't been feeling dispirited or disheartened at the growing needs and demands, talking about how when the "need grows and so does the number of people coming forward to help".

Sonu's 'Covid force' is a community of "support providers" and is constantly "growing". Apart from his latest endeavour, Sonu Sood's twitter feed has also constantly been sharing information about Covid related support. Take a look below.

