Sonu Sood Feels 'Helping People Is My Responsibility'; Narrates 2nd COVID Wave Challenges

When the first few cases of COVID-19 were registered at the beginning of 2020, little did anyone see the pandemic coming, and many were taken aback when it did. The healthcare infra was found lacking across countries given the sheer number of cases that came in, which forced the central government to impose a lockdown, leaving thousands on the streets, hungry and miserable away from their respective homes. While they were pleading before the government, a reel life hero turned into a real-life hero and extended support. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

From back then, when he was helping migrants reach home, to now when he is helping COVID-patients get oxygen and ventilator beds, among the other things needed, Sood who now enjoys the support of thousands of supporters, has left no stone unturned to help people in the dreaded two waves of the pandemic. Many have told the stories of this real-life 'messiah', but on Monday, in conversation with Republic Media Network's Suyesha Sawant, he himself shared his story.

Challenges of the second wave different from the first wave: Sonu Sood

During the exclusive conversation, Sood asserted that the challenges faced in the first wave were different from the ones faced in the second wave. "In the first wave, it was all about migrants and their means of livelihood, so we were trying to give them education, helping them with employment or health care," he said, and went on to talk about the second wave. "It was not just about migrant workers anymore. It was about the rich and the famous, the middle-class people, so we have been running for oxygen and ICU beds, ventilators and more."

Reminiscing how everyone started reaching out to him, he said, "It was a new challenge for me because people were losing lives this time, so I couldn't ask them to wait for a day or two. It was about every minute, people were waiting in an ambulance or without an oxygen cylinder in the hospital. "

Pointing out how he received the support of thousands of volunteers, he added that this time the calls for help had also increased manifold. "We had volunteers, but we needed oxygen cylinders, and getting those was a task," he said moving on to oxygen beds. "Similarly, if the oxygen and ventilator beds were all occupied, what could we have done with the volunteers, because there was no way we could have made the bed available," he stated.

Remising days when due to the shortage of beds in Delhi he got the patients shifted to the neighbouring areas like Patiala,

Chandigarh, Haryana, and Karnal, he said," It used to take us 3-4 hours to drive but then we were sure that we are going to get a bed there." He, however, added that in all this, the real challenge was convincing the family. "At 12'o clock I would be on a video call with the family members, the volunteers, the managers of the hospital, the doctors," he said while highlighting that he felt he had a sort of responsibility.

He also talked about the oxygen plants that he is planning to come up with. "Oxygen was the main problem that everyone faced. Most of the hospitals depend on liquid oxygen, they get cylinders, which are to be refilled every now and then and when there is a shortage, they get into a fix." Having said that, he added, "If they have these plants in the hospital they will be able to make oxygen and provide it to the needy patients." He pointed out that he has already started with the process of shortlisting the hospitals, and has already shortlisted two hospitals- one in Melur and one Kurnool.

Responsibility of every individual to help: Sonu Sood

Lastly, he took the opportunity to demand support from individuals. Pointing out that the government is doing its bit, he said, "It is also the responsibility of every individual to take it on their shoulders to give back to the society". Giving his example, he added, "I never went into the zone where I would sit and complain that medicines are not available or beds are not available, instead of that, I thought I will do it, I will find medicine, and I will get beds." He went on to highlight that now if somebody is not getting something, they call him, he added, "And I leave no stone unturned to provide it to them and that's what I will be doing in the future as well."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.