Sonu Sood Feels 'helpless' As He Fails To Get ICU Bed For Someone: 'Wish I Had Magic Wand'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt post while expressing his sadness of not being able to arrange a bed for a patient. The actor shared a screenshot of his conversation with the patient on WhatsApp who relied on the actor for medical assistance. In the chats, the needy person who needed a bed for her sister wrote that he is ‘depending on him’ and since Sonu has helped millions, he could help him as well. The actor expressed his ‘helplessness’ and wrote how sometimes he wishes to have a ’magic wand’ to do away with the agony of the people.

Sonu Sood feels helpless for not being to help

Sharing his thoughts, the actor wrote, “When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & everything could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen. Just pray.” Further, giving an update about the bed, the actor shared another tweet and informed that finally they could arrange for a bed and the treatment has begun. “And yes.. we got the bed. The day begins on a positive note.”

When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & every thing could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen.Just pray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PuscrebCzm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

N yes.. we got the bed.

Day begins on a positive note. 🇮🇳@SoodFoundation https://t.co/u0gVe6TBz3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 7, 2021

The actor previously took to Twitter and shared a video of a truck full of oxygen concentrator consignment being packed and ready to be sent to India for the people in need. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Stay strong India. Oxygen from my side on your way.” Apart from sending oxygen, the actor along with his team recently worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,10,77,410 positive cases, out of which 1,72,80,844 have successfully recovered and 2,30,168 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 fresh recoveries, and 3,980 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,66,398.

(Image credit: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.