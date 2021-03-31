Sonu Sood Flaunts His Abs As He 'relaxes' On A Treadmill; His Fitness Instructor Reacts

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his workout relaxation routine. He is seen casually lying atop a treadmill at his gym, wearing simply his grey shorts and shoes. The actor treated his fans with his chiselled abs. Several fans and celebs took to the comments section of the post to react to his unique workout relaxation technique. His fitness instructor Yogesh Bhateja reacted hilariously to the pic writing, "Chai with those biscuits", with a laughing and fire emoji. Jr. NTR's trainer also reacted saying, "You're using that treadmill wrong bro", with a laughing emoji. Check out the picture and see what fans reacted in the comments below.

Sonu Sood gives fans a fitness motivation boost on Instagram

Sonu Sood's Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of the actor giving his fans an intense fitness boost, alongside his current humanitarian work for Indian citizens amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dabangg actor is often accompanied by his fitness instructor Yogesh Bhateja. Recently, Sonu Sood shared a video on Instagram doing an extreme plank workout, where two people are seen standing on his back, adding onto the weight. The actor was planking on an astonishing 154 kgs of weight as seen in the video. He simply captioned the video, "Plank day.", with the song Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf in the background. Watch the video here.

Sonu Sood assures he'll provide sewing machine kit to family

Sonu Sood has been well recognised for his humanitarian work for those struggling amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. He is providing assistance to people via his Sood Foundation, where the actor donates money to causes and to people individually for coping with the various hardships during the pandemic. Recently, the actor was in the news for helping a poverty-stricken family by assuring to send them a sewing machine. In the viral post, a woman is heard saying that they need a sewing machine that will help to bring some money into the house.

The Twitter user tagged Sonu Sood and wrote, "Sir, today this family needs your help. It is difficult to maintain their household expenses. If they find a sewing machine, then the daughter of this house can run the house using that skill.(sic)" Sonu Sood promptly responded in Hindi assuring that the sewing machine will reach them by Friday, but before that, the actor jokingly requested that they sew their first dress for him. Take a look at the post here.

