Sonu Sood fulfills cancer patient's wish, meets him outside his Mumbai residence. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been making to the headline because of his humanitarian work, recently left his fans speechless with the noble gesture that is winning him appreciation. The actor who often greets fans and people in need at his residence recently fulfilled the wish of a cancer patient, who wanted to meet him personally. A viral video of the actor greeting the cancer patient at the residence is doing rounds on the internet.

Sonu Sood fulfills a cancer patient's wish

Sonu Sood met the patient Abhishek Jain outside his residence in Mumbai. The boy was overwhelmed to see Sonu and he couldn't stop his tears. He also came forward to touch the actor's feet, however, Sonu joined his hands and asked him not to do so. The Happy New Year actor also assured the boy that he will check on his health regularly on call. He also gifted him a surprise gift.

A boy named abhishek jain who’s suffering from Cancer had only one wish “To meet Sonu Sood”

He was overwhelmed to see #SonuSood and couldn’t stop his tears. @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/gOyKJTX8Ms — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) June 14, 2021

One of the Twitter users shared the video on Twitter that left the actor ‘humbled’ by the kind of love he has received. He prayed that the ‘miseries’ of all should be gone. “I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love every day. I pray that all their miseries end. Humbled," he wrote. Apart from the boy, Sonu also met other people who had arrived outside his residence seeking help.

I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love everyday. I pray that all their miseries end.

Humbled, 🙏 https://t.co/b5PVpiOTWn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2021

Previously, the actor has been hailed as the ‘real-life hero’ got himself clicked with a fan from Hyderabad who went to great lengths to meet him in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram, the 47-year-old actor posed with the boy who had walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. , 'Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me' He continued, 'Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all,” he wrote.

IMAGE: V6_SURESH/Twitter/SONUSSOD/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.