Sonu Sood Fulfills Promise For 'Warrior Aaji', Opens Martial Arts Training School

They say ‘age is just a number’ and many have proved this saying with their feats. One such person who had recently made headlines at the age of 85 was Shantabai Pawar, who is now being known as a ‘Warrior Aaji’. After leaving the Internet and celebrities awed with her lathi skills on the streets of Pune, now she has her own training school for martial arts, courtesy Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood sets up training school for ‘Warrior Aaji’

Sonu Sood was among the celebrities who had marvelled at Shantabai Pawar’s juggling talent. The actor had asked if anyone could help him with the details, so that he could open a martial arts training school for her. The Dabangg star has now fulfilled his promise and ‘Warrior Aaji’ has also become ‘Teacher Aaji’ now.

In pictures and videos that have surfaced, Pawar is seen posing with numerous children, all geared up with their lathis. The elderly woman is also seen showing some of the skills. In the background, one can also see the banner ‘Sonu Sood Martial art’.

Not just Sonu, stars like Riteish Deshmukh and Richa Chadha too were impressed with the woman’s skills.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

This is also not the first time that the prefix ‘Sonu Sood’ has been added to a venture. The 46-year-old, who made headlines for sending migrants home during the COVID-19 lockdown, had a person naming his shop as ‘Sonu Sood welding shop’ after the actor had helped the person go to his home in Bhubaneswar during the pandemic. The home of a widow which had been ravaged by rains in West Bengal is also being known as ‘Sonu Niwas’ now after the actor provided funds for its revamp.

