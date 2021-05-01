Sonu Sood Fumes At China For 'blocking' His Oxygen Concentrators Supply To India

If it was sending migrants back home during the first COVID-19 wave, Sonu Sood has been working towards the arrangements of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines during the second wave. The actor has been resilient amid the challenges in this endeavour, and has asserted his plans on continuing his efforts despite ups and downs while sharing details of the help he was providing. The 47-year-old shared one such hurdle recently, accusing China of blocking his consignments carrying oxygen concentrators.

Sonu Sood fumes at China over oxygen consignments

Sonu took to Twitter on Saturday to state that his team was trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. He termed it ‘sad’ that China has blocked many of their consignments, while highlighting the number of deaths being caused in India due to the lack of oxygen supply. Tagging Chinse Ambaassador to India and spokesperson of the Chinese government, he sought help for the clearing of the consignmnets so that lives could be saved.

We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It's sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save livesðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2021

This development came after the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong announced on Wednesday that the Chinese medical suppliers were working overtime to send 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India.

Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 28, 2021

Amid the tensions at the LAC recently, China also dialled up India with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sharing a telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The neighbouring country expressed its sympathies towards India as the latter recorded a dangerous surge in number of cases and fatalities. The discussions also revolved around international co-operation in matters of public health amid the COVID-19 surge.

Recently, United Kingdom sent 95 oxygen concerators and 100 ventilators. UNICEF too sent 3000 oxygen concentrators and other urgent supplies to India.

Meanwhile, India became the first country to lodge over 4 lakh cases in a day, as per the data shared by the Health Ministry on Saturday. 3523 deaths too were recorded in the span of 24 hours.