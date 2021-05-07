Sonu Sood Gets Asked To Help Stranded Australian IPL Players Get Back Home; Has Epic Reply

Sonu Sood continues to make headlines for his helpful initiatives amid the second and more dangerous second wave of COVID-19. While his duties have been on arranging hospital beds, oxygen supply and medicines this time, one can recall the actor sending migrants to their hometowns as well as airlifting Indian students stranded abroad during the lockdown last year. Now, a netizen asked him to help Australian cricketers who have been stuck in India due to a travel ban after the postponement of the Indian Premier League.

Sonu Sood's reply to netizen on helping Australian cricketers

A netizen created a graphic of Australia cricketers Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner sending an SOS to help them head back home. The message read, ‘Bro pls we need your intervention to go back home” while Sonu, described as ‘real hero of India’ addressed messages on Oxygen supply and ICU beds.

Sonu had a light-hearted reaction to it, jokingly urging them, ‘pack your bags' right away.

Pack your bags.

Right away 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SichuO43Yi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 7, 2021

While the Dabangg star might not be able to help the Australians, he did come out to help Suresh Raina. The Indian cricketer had approached the actor when he needed an oxygen cylinder for his aunt and the 'messiah', as he is being addressed, did not disappoint.

The IPL was 'indefinitely suspended' on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

However, the Australian government's decision to impose, for the first time in history, a temporary ban on its citizens from returning home, if they have spent time in India up to 14 days before flying back created a dilemma for the players. The decision was amid the record number of cases, over 3 lakh, being reported in Indian for the past few days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.