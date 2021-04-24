Sonu Sood Gets COVID-19 Patient Airlifted From Nagpur To Hyderabad For Treatment

With a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases daily, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is doing everything to help the people amid the pandemic. The actor has been hailed as the 'messiah' of people for supplying medicines, oxygen cylinders and offering jobs to people. Sonu who finally tested COVID negative after days of home quarantine recently got a

got a critically ill Covid-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad, to get special treatment.

The 25-year-old patient, Bharti, had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to a deadly virus. After reaching out for help to the actor, he immediately arranged medical aid and got her shifted to Wockhardt hospital, Nagpur for her treatment. The doctors had said that she needed a lung transplant or some special treatment which was only possible in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Soon afterwards, the 47-year-old actor got in touch with directors at Apollo Hospitals and came to know that there is a special treatment called ECMO in which artificial pumping of blood happens to the body so as to take the pressure away from the lungs. Since the entire setup for the treatment was available in Hyderabad, the actor managed things and got her airlifted for the treatment.

According to ANI, the author-actor spoke about the treatment and the conversation he had with the doctors about Bharti’s condition. "Doctors had said that the chances are 20 per cent and asked me whether I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said 'Of course. She is a 25-year-old young girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out of it stronger.' That's why we took this chance and we decided to get an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best. She will recover and come back soon."

Reportedly, this seems to be the first case in COVID-19 when an air ambulance was used to airlift a patient.

Meanwhile, the actor on April 23, took to Twitter and shared a post while informing about being tested negative. The actor had tested positive nearly 10 days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination program to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raise awareness about the country's inoculation drive. He had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10.



