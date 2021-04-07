Sonu Sood Gets COVID Vaccine To Dia Mirza Gets Papped In Mumbai: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Sonu Sood getting his first COVID vaccine jab to Dia Mirza stepping out for the first time after her pregnancy announcement, many celebrities made headlines on April 7. Read the entertainment news recap ahead.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Sonu Sood gets COVID vaccine

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter to announce that he got the first jab of the COVID vaccine. In the tweet, he also informed that he has started the ‘biggest vaccination drive' called Sanjeevani. He said that this drive will help in bringing awareness among the people to get themselves vaccinated.

Fahadh Faasil's Joji Twitter review

Fahadh Faasil’s Joji has been adapted from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and received an OTT release on April 7. The audience shared their views about the movie on Twitter. Many have appreciated the cast’s performance and the plot of the film. One of them also wrote that masks have not affected the actors' performance.

Thoroughly enjoyed #Joji even though I knew the story of Macbeth. Great performances from all the artists. Probably the first Indian movie set in post Covid-19 world. You know the industry is blessed with good actors when masks doesn't affect the performances.#JojiOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LtwRzovqM6 — Evin (@evin_petr) April 6, 2021

JOJI

An excellent crime drama with superbly written characters, excellent direction and top notch perfomances from Fahadh and Baburaj. Its dark, its thrilling and its exceptional. Probably the best till date from Dileesh - Syam - Fahadh combo #Joji #JojiOnPrime #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/ukG0sivrpY — Nandu Sekhar (@imNash12) April 6, 2021

#Joji on Amazon Prime is a Masterpiece.



Another gem by the Malayalam industry this year after 'The Great Indian Kitchen. A story of greed & betrayal, Joji is the best adaptation of Macbeth on the Indian screen.



The lethal Dileesh & Fahadh combo scores a hattrick. Don't miss it pic.twitter.com/T8zvYcFsyR — Advaid à´…à´¦àµà´µàµˆà´¤àµ (@Advaidism) April 7, 2021

#Joji was.... Well, it is gonna be the movie that people will be talking about for the next few days. It's beautiful, it's dark, it's heavy and it's FaFa being FaFa, the best actor of our times. pic.twitter.com/8pkVF6toyb — Suraj (@ItisSuraj) April 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian's net worth reaches $1 billion

Kim Kardashian's net worth reached $1 billion this month. In the month of October last year, the makeup mogul’s net worth was $780 million. The entrepreneur owns a shapewear and comfy wear company along with her cosmetic line KKW Beauty. She also sold 20 per cent of KKW Beauty to Coty last year.

Dia Mirza snapped by paparazzi after pregnancy announcement

A media person took to their social media to share a video of Dia Mirza who had stepped out for the first time after she announced her pregnancy through a social media post. She was dressed in a white loose-fitting top and pants. She had worn her mask as she posed for the paparazzi.

Shefali Shah’s debut directorial Someday makes it to USA FIlm Festival

Shefali Shah’s debut directorial movie Someday has made it to the final selection of the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In the caption of the post, she thanked her team. Her caption read, "‘SOME-DAY’ My first trial and error with directing... Our labour of love has made it to the final selection of @usafilmfestival".

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy- @sonu_sood and @diamirzaofficial Instagram