Sonu Sood Gets Critical COVID-19 Patient Airlifted From Jhansi To Hyderabad For Treatment

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been hailed as the ‘messiah’ for his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic, continues to win the hearts of many. The actor, who recently helped a 25-year-old girl by getting her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital for treatment, reached out to another critically ill patient in Jhansi and got him to Hyderabad in the same hospital.

Sonu Sood helps COVID-19 patient airlifted for treatment

Doctors in Jhansi had given up on the further treatment of the patient Kailash Agarwal and had asked the family to start searching for a bigger hospital. The family made several attempts and even approached a local MLA, but couldn't find help. After running errands, they finally tried to reach out to the actor for help. As soon as he saw the tweet and came to know that the patient was really critical, he started following up on getting Kailash Agarwal an apt hospital and ICU bed with a ventilator facility. The actor finally arranged for a bed in Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to ANI, Sonu Sood gave a brief about the critical condition of the patient and said, “Doctors had asked the patient to be shifted to a bigger hospital, and the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done." Continuing, the Dabangg actor explained that, “As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and that was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. Now, the treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best.”

Earlier, the actor helped a 25-year-old patient, Bharti, who had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to a deadly virus. After reaching out for help to the actor, he immediately arranged medical aid and got her shifted to Wockhardt hospital, Nagpur for her treatment. The doctors had said that she needed a lung transplant or some special treatment which was only possible in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. Soon afterward, the 47-year-old actor got in touch with directors at Apollo Hospitals and came to know that there is a special treatment called ECMO in which artificial pumping of blood happens to the body so as to take the pressure away from the lungs. Since the entire setup for the treatment was available in Hyderabad, the actor managed things and got her airlifted for the treatment.

