Actor Sonu Sood, who has always been vocal about his bond with late mother Saroj, recently took to his Instagram story and expressed an unfulfilled dream. The actor shared a sketch made by a fan as a tribute to his humanitarian work, where the actor’s mother can be seen holding the trophy won by him.

While captioning the post, Sonu revealed that he always wanted his mother to receive an award on his behalf. But unfortunately, his mother passed away early and his dream could not get fulfilled. Sharing his thoughts on the sketch, the Simmba actor wrote, “ This is so special. Always wanted my mother to receive an award on my behalf. Unfortunately, she left too early. Your art made that happen finally. Thanks,” he wrote.

Sonu Sood gets emotional after a fan draws his sketch with his mother Saroj

On his mother’s birth anniversary earlier, Sonu penned an emotional note and had thanked her for all the lessons she taught him in life. “Happy birthday Maa I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud.” The actor, who has been winning love and appreciation with his philanthropic work amid the pandemic, added that no words can express how much he misses his mother. “These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy wherever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa(sic)” Sonu wrote then.

Last year, the actor was delighted to know a road being named after his mother in his hometown Moga. He had even shared the picture of the board bearing his mother’s name and wrote, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: Prof Saroj Sood Road. The same road by which she travelled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life (sic).” Apart from this, the actor even started various scholarships after his mother’s name to honour her work and to pay her a tribute.

