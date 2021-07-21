Sonu Sood Gets Emotional On Mother's Birth Anniversary, Promises To 'give His Best Always'

Actor Sonu Sood, who has a massive fan base because of his philanthropic work amid the pandemic, recently got emotional on social media. The actor who is quite close to his late mother took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for his mother along with some throwback pictures on her birth anniversary.

Sonu Sood pens emotional note for mother on her birth anniversary

The Happy New Year actor shared a bunch of pictures from his mother’s early days when she got married. While captioning the post, Sonu made a promise to his mother to ‘give his best always & make her feel proud of him one day.’ “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa.”

Last year, owing to the philanthropic work done by the actor for the migrant people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a road was dedicated in the name of Simmba actor’s late mother in his hometown Moga, where the family spent their early days. Sharing a photo of the board bearing his mother’s name, Sood wrote on Instagram, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: Prof Saroj Sood Road. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life.”

The actor who had been hailed as the ‘real-life hero’ has penned his experiences in a memoir titled ‘I Am No Messiah’. Speaking about the same Sonu had told PTI, “It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (memoir) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity.”

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.