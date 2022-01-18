Sonu Sood Gets Quirky Request From Netizen, Says 'never Imagined This'

Sonu Sood had been one of the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming to the aid of hundreds of people around the country and abroad. A highlight of that phase was the actor responding to netizens on the various pleas, right from help in going back to their hometown to medical needs. Some Twitter users have been using his accessibility on the platform to post all kinds of queries.

There were people who asked him for iPhone, PS 4 video game or others who sought his help to reach a liquor store or beauty parlour amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Dabangg star had responses to even such queries, and it would be met with some hilarious responses most of the time. The latest such query was seeking help to install the electricity meter, and it left Sonu in splits.

Sonu Sood laughs out over plea to install electricity meter

A fan wrote to Sonu Sood on Twitter that there was a display issue with his meter due to which he was being billed Rs 1200. The person added that he was after the electricity board to resolve the matter, but they told him that did not have a meter to replace his meter. Sharing details of his consumer number, he sought Sonu's help.

@SonuSood

Dear sir

mseb consumer no-001521172637

there is a meter display problem in my electric meter due to which i getting 1200 rs

i visiting mseb office from last 2 months but they not have meter to replace my meter

plz help — priya dubey (@Pd837687Dubey) January 15, 2022

The 48-year-old quipped that he never imagined a day would come where he'd be asked for help to install an electricity meter. However, despite quipping over the situation, he ensured that the electricity meter was indeed installed for the netizen.

"Dear sir, thank you for your kind and urgent co-operation, new meter is installed,", read the netizen's message to Sonu.

Sonu Sood on the professional front

Meanwhile, apart from his philantrophic initiatives, Sonu is working on numerous projects at the moment. One of them is a film titled Fateh. "One man's war against India's hidden enermy," reads the tagline of the film.

Sonu is also in the news following his sister Malvika's venture into politics. She has joined the Congress party ahead of the Punjab state elections, and Sonu too had addressed the media along with her sister in the last few weeks.