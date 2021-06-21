Sonu Sood Gives A Glimpse Of His 'priced Possession' On Father's Day, Pens Heartfelt Note

Actor Sonu Sood who has become a household name with his humanitarian work and noble gestures amid the ongoing pandemic, recently treated fans with his ‘priced possession.’ On the occasion of father’s day, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of his father’s old scooter that he still keeps with himself as a token of his memory.

Sonu shared a few monochrome pictures of his father along with the scooter and expressed his pride in being his son. “Dear Dad, You are not around but your favourite scooter will always be my most priced possession. Miss you always,” he wrote. Apart from this, the actor landed in the middle of rumours where he was reportedly set to gift a Rs 3-crore luxury car to his son Eshaan on Father's Day.

The actor broke his silence on the same on the special occasion and clarified that the car came just for the trial. Sonu Sood in fact asked that as it is Father's Day shouldn't he get the gift? Reportedly Sonu Sood said that there is no truth to this as he has not bought a car for his son. Sood clarified that the car was brought to his home for a trial and there he along with his family went on a test run but did not buy the car. Sonu wondered where the Father’s Day angle came from. He added that why would he give his son a car on Father’s Day? The Dabangg actor jokingly said that shouldn't he (his son) be giving me something?

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s residence has been the talk of the town in recent weeks as the actor was seen interacting and solving the problems of the needy at his house in Mumbai. The actor who often greets fans and people in need at his residence recently fulfilled the wish of a cancer patient, who wanted to meet him personally. Sonu Sood met the patient Abhishek Jain outside his residence in Mumbai. The boy was overwhelmed to see Sonu and he couldn't stop his tears. Sonu Sood also gifted the boy with a present.

IMAGE: SONUSOOD/Twitter/PTI

