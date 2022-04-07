Sonu Sood Gives Hilarious Reply To Twitter User Who Asks Him To Distribute Beer In Summers

Actor Sonu Sood’s humanitarian efforts in helping the needy have entrusted him with the title of ‘Messiah.’ Looking at all the noble work that he has done for the needy, the actor has been on the receiving end of immense love and popularity among the masses. Apart from several help messages, the actor sometimes comes across quirky requests from fans and his witty response to the same just steals the show.

From helping with the transportation of migrant workers and others who were unable to go home, to providing valuable assistance with medical and food services, Sonu Sood has received a great following. Recently, a fan shared a hilarious meme while requesting the actor to help him beat the scorching summer heat.

Sonu Sood gives hilarious reply to a meme

The meme read, “Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distribute blankets in winters, won’t you serve us chilled beer in summers)?” Just like the fans, the actor could not control his laughter and reacted to the meme with a witty reply. Replying to the Twitter user, the actor wrote, “Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will bhujia be fine as snacks to go with the beer)?”

Previously, the actor even reached out to the stranded Indian students in Ukraine who got stuck eventually in the war-torn nation after Russia extended its military operations. Sonu Sood helped students and evacuated them from Ukraine while bringing them safely to India amid the ongoing crisis. In a video that surfaced a few days on social media, the students had thanked the actor for his help while hailing his humanitarian spirit.

Meanwhile, after Rannvijay Singha's exit from the show Roadies, prompted other popular gang members like Neha Dhupia and rapper Raftar's exit as well, the show has now reportedly introduced a revamped format to make the journey exciting and entertaining and has roped in the Happy New Year actor as the new judge.

As per PTI, the actor talked about his new venture as the host of India's number one adventure show, which has abandoned the gang leader’s concept for the new season. Sonu Sood stated, ''MTV Roadies’ has redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country, with high-octane tasks through every edition. The journey emphasises the importance of mental and emotional endurance along with physical strength, which is what drew me towards hosting the show."

IMAGE: Instagram/@sonu_sood