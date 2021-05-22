Sonu Sood Hails Initiative Of States Providing Free Education To Orphan Kids Amid COVID-19

Actor Sonu Sood had recently requested the government and concerned authorities to think about the future of those children who have lost their parents due to Coronavirus. He had suggested that the education of these children must be made free of cost. Following his appeal, several states have decided to walk on the path that was highlighted by the actor. One of the Twitter users shared a post and informed about different states that have started providing free education to orphan children. On reading the post, the actor wrote that ‘finally his dream is coming true.’

Sonu Sood shares happiness over free education for orphan kids

The user wrote that Madhya Pradesh, Assam, J&K government, Rajasthan, Odisha are a few to name who have started giving free education to the orphan children after the plea made by the actor on April 29. Sonu had shared a video of himself speaking about the plight of the families who have lost the only bread-earners to Coronavirus. Sonu said that there have been several cases as young as 10 to 12-year-olds who have lost their parents and their future now is a concern for society. The 47-year-old actor had appealed to the central and state governments to look into the matter and make the cost of their education absolutely free.

My dream is finally coming true.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra had also hailed the actor and wrote, “Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead. Think this one out carefully because the impact is long-term and it involves children—amongst the many horror stories of the pandemic, this is regarding those children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in the typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action. I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that."

