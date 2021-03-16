Sonu Sood Has A Hilarious Reply For A Fan Asking Him To Sponsor His Wedding

Sonu Sood has been making headlines after the country went into lockdown. The actor not only helped migrant workers reach their hometown but also came forward to help people in hospitals or who were under financial debt. Though Sonu Sood helps the maximum number of people he can, there are times when he's faced with rather absurd and unusual requests, and here is everything you need to know about one such tweet.

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Kung Fu Yoga actor Sonu Sood became a blessing for many people during the lockdown in 2020 and through his charity organization, continues to help people in need. Although the majority of the requests to the Bollywood actor are about financial debts, hospital bills, education money among other things, a fan of the star tweeted to him, asking him to sponsor his wedding. His tweet, written in Hindi, after translation reads, "Sir, would you please get me married?". Sonu Sood also took the opportunity and had a witty reply to give to this person. He tweeted back saying, "Why not? I will read the mantras at the wedding as well. Kindly take the trouble of finding the girl yourself", followed with the folded hands emoji.

Sood Foundation

Sonu Sood's foundation has been continuing with its charity work even after the lockdown ended and now their focus is on helping the financially weaker section of the society. The star recently started another initiative under which he donated several electronic rickshaws in various parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and more. Sonu kicked off the initiative by distributing a hundred e-rickshaws to the needy of his hometown, Moga, Punjab.

Sonu Sood's movies

Sonu Sood has many interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in a Telugu language romantic-comedy flick titled Alludu Adhurs helmed by Santosh Srinivas. Along with this, he will also portray a crucial role in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan. This much-anticipated film will also see Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar playing the female lead role of Sanyogita. Furthermore, he will play brief roles in Tollywood projects named Acharya and Thamezharasan.

Image Credits: Sonu Sood Official Instagram Account