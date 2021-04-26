Sonu Sood Heads Out Of Mumbai After Recovering From COVID-19

Actor Sonu Sood, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has recently recovered from COVID-19. Soon after his negative COVID-19 report, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport before boarding a flight. Check out the post which shows the actor at the Mumbai airport.

Sonu Sood spotted at the airport

Sonu Sood was spotted at the Mumbai airport soon after he tested negative for COVID-19. Photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share the actor's video with his fans. Sonu had a backpack and wore a black coloured mask and a pair of sunglasses before boarding a flight in the video. He also stopped as an air hostess asked him for a selfie. The actor then went through airport security. He even removed his bag from his back for the guards to check it.

Fans of the actor reacted to the video in massive numbers. While one of the fans wrote, "The only celeb u should be covering !! A true hero !!" others showered heart emoticons in the comment section. Another fan wrote, "Gem of the person.. true gentleman". Here is how fans of the actor reacted to the video.

Sonu Sood's health update

Sonu Sood tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17, 2021. Six days later, the actor shared the news of his negative report through an Instagram post. The caption of Sonu Sood's Instagram post read, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative." He also made the sign '-ve' with his fingers in the picture he posted. He also wore a mask which was made by reusing the cloth from a kurta. It read #IUsedToBeAKurta.

Several celebrities came forward to comment on Sonu Sood's post. From his son Eshaan Sood to director Ekta Kapoor, several celebrities showered heart emoticons on the post. Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Besttttt news ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯" in the comment.

Sonu Sood continues to help people

Sonu Sood's Twitter handle is usually filled with requests these days. Several people reach out to Sonu Sood to seek help for patients suffering from COVID-19 or other diseases. He recently replied to a person seeking help for his aunt. Sonu wrote "On it bhai, just keep fingers crossed" while replying to the Twitter user.

On it bhai, just keep fingers crossed ðŸ™ https://t.co/cN9pSFBqSx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 26, 2021

He also ensured that oxygen was delivered to a patient who had asked him for help. While replying to a user, Sonu wrote, "Oxygen delivered". He also wrote "Life saved" on a tweet and his team reached out to the patient.

Promo Image Source: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.