National level shooter, Konica Layak was found dead inside her hostel room at Bally in Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday morning, December 15. The 26-year-old shooter came under the limelight after she was gifted a German-manufactured rifle by actor Sonu Sood after he was briefed about her struggles. The actor had gifted her the riffle so that she could take part in the Nationals and other competitions. Her sudden demise has left the actor in grief.

According to reports from Hindustan Times, a police officer from Bally informed under the condition of anonymity, that Layak had left a suicide note, mentioning that she has failed to fulfill her parents’ dream. She reportedly hung herself after her roommates left for work. Her body has been reportedly sent for post-mortem, and her family has come from Jharkhand.

Sonu Sood expresses grief over shooter Konica Layak's death

Sonu Sood who was shattered after learning about the sudden demise of the aspiring shooter took to his social media and shared a screenshot of a news portal. A heartbroken Sonu wrote, “Wish you had called us once. Would have never let this happen. India will always miss you, my friend. RIP.”

Earlier, in March this year, Konica had taken to her Twitter page to share her plight, about being unable to afford a rifle. In a tweet on January 27, she shared her achievements like winning a gold and a silver medal at the Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020. She claimed that she did not receive any support and asked for help for one rifle, even tagging Sonu in it. Along with the tweet, she also posted a newspaper report on how she had bought the rifle for that competition on loan and went on to win it.

Sonu then came to her aid while responding to her messages and had stated that the rifle will reach her on one condition. He demanded that Konica needs to give the nation a medal. The shooter, who had won a few medals at the state level, was training along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata. For the unversed, Layak had also won a gold and silver at the Jharkhand State Rifle Championship.